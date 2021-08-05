11 Interesting Facts About the Much-Loved Mollusks on National Oyster Day

Do you have a favorite oyster preparation? If you answered yes, you have reason to celebrate National Oyster Day by indulging in your favorite oyster meal to the utmost.

Oysters have been enjoyed for centuries, with evidence of oyster farming dating back to Roman times in France and the United Kingdom. It has remained a popular delicacy for many people, and on National Oyster Day, celebrated every August 5, we may honor the various species of bivalve mollusks that are consumed and enjoyed around the world.

People might order their favorite oyster meal or try it in a new way to commemorate the occasion. Trying one’s hand at oyster preparation may also be a fun way to commemorate the occasion.

Let’s have a look at some intriguing facts about the popular oyster today. (NationalOysterDay.com, Lionfish, National Day Calendar, Days of the Year ( DOTY ), and NationalOysterDay.com)