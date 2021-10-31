11 Ingenious Products to Boost Your Productivity.

For many of us, productivity is an issue. According to a MoneyPenny.com poll, one out of every ten Americans admits to consuming five or more cups of coffee every day. That’s merely to keep focused long enough to complete some task! Surprisingly, we also appear to be able to focus best at a given hour and on a specific day of the week. According to MoneyPenny.com, America’s most productive period is Monday at 10:54 a.m., and it’s definitely safe to conclude that it has a lot to do with coffee.

11 Products to Boost Your Productivity

Regardless of whether or not it is a caffeine-related accomplishment, it is still a success. While we can’t provide you with a constant supply of coffee, we do know of some excellent goods that can help you maximize your time and productivity. Continue reading to learn about 11 products that will help you be more productive at work, at home, and elsewhere. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

1. Sales Calendar for the Day

The Daily Sales Planner from Were Productive is specifically created to keep you organized and help you achieve, whether you’re in sales or the real estate sector. The Daily Sales Planner is more than simply a journal with blank paper for scribbling notes; it comes with step-by-step, day-by-day instructions and recommendations for closing sales and accomplishing your long-term objectives. This quarterly calendar includes everything from prompts for a business strategy to how many calls to make each day, affirmations, and more to help you keep track of everything as you go.

WereProductive.com has it for $9.99.

2. Gel Pens from Paper Mate

Even if you purchase the world’s most effective planner, success and productivity are impossible to achieve without the correct tools. This is when the Paper Mate Gel Pens come in handy! Color-coordinate your calendar, goals, and whatever else you need to jot down in your planner with these easy-to-write gel pens. This 14-pack of Ink Joy gels comes in every color of the rainbow—and some that aren’t, including brown and black—and dries three times faster than your usual pen, which means less smearing and more productivity for you.

Amazon has it for $18.94.

3. Calendar with Skylights

Do you and your family. This is a condensed version of the information.