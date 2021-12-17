11 Gifts for the Professional Organizer Who Already Owns Labels and Baskets

What’s the name of the person you’re shopping for? She’s seen The Home Edit (perhaps multiple times) and owns every Marie Kondo how-to book (there are seven total, including two children’s books, a manga, and a cookbook). Do you have any wire baskets in your kitchen cabinet? Yes, absolutely. Every spice jar in the pantry has a label? You’re aware of it.

She (or he!) basically understands exactly what to do when it comes to organizing the home like a pro—like Khloé Kardashian stacking each individual cookie in a glass jar’s level. That’s where we’re at right now.

At this point in the tidying process, we’ve moved on from baskets, bins, and labels. You’re seeking for the more unusual, ultra-specific organizational accessories, whether it’s for someone else or for yourself.

Continue reading to learn about 11 of the best organizational presents for those who have graduated from Organization 101. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

The Photo Archiving Organizer is number one.

Not only must images be organized, but they must also be safeguarded. Hammacher Schlemmer’s Photo Archiving Organizer is a splashproof polypropylene box that can filter, organize, and eventually archive up to 1,600 photographs. There are 16 individual cases within, each holding 100 images measuring 4 inches by 6 inches. Each of these cases is sealed with a plastic top, and everything is see-through so the organizer can keep track of everything. It’s not only a thoughtful present for anyone who values cleanliness, but it’s also ideal for anyone who needs assistance organizing treasures and memories.

One reviewer on Hammacher.com gave it 4.8 stars and stated, “I’m trying to arrange hundreds of images right now, and this is just what I’ve been looking for. Many of the photos I’m trying to organize are loose, and there are also a lot of photo albums. These, of course, take up a lot of room. The picture organizers can hold a lot of photos and save a lot of space.” Hammacher Schlemmer sells it for $49.95.

2. Storage of Moisture-Resistant Christmas Ornaments

Having a well-organized Christmas is the simplest approach to have a happy holiday. There’s nothing worse than tangled string lights or ornaments that have broken or been scratched due to improper storage. And so on. This is a condensed version of the information.