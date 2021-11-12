11 courageous police canines who have gone above and beyond to save lives.

Our law enforcement relies heavily on police dogs to seek down suspects, sniff out unlawful stuff, and apprehend criminals. They are superheroes in the flesh.

Our sister site TeamDogs is celebrating Hero Dogs Week this week, in collaboration with Everypaw Pet Insurance, and shining a light on all the amazing dogs who make a difference in our lives.

Here are 11 of the bravest police dogs listed on their website. With their remarkable life-saving powers, Ash, Calli, Milly, Phantom, Bart, Finn, Elvis, Stark, Bacca, Nala, and Albert will astound you.

My name is Ash. The 2019 National Police Dog Champion is Ash. Ash, a four-year-old German shepherd, fights crime all day, all night, yet still finds time to play with his favorite ball. Sergeant Nick Dalrymple of the Avon and Somerset Police has trained Ash to look after him.

This year, Ash found an elderly man with Alzheimer’s who had gone missing from a residential care facility, as well as a suspect who had fled the scene of a car accident.

My name is Calli. This year, Calli received the Lifesaver Award. Calli saved the life of a guy who was about to commit suicide earlier this year. Calli caught up on his scent, and he has now recovered completely and been able to seek assistance.

“It makes me feel so good that Calli saved that man’s life because in theory, I wouldn’t have spotted him,” Kent PD Megan West said of Calli.

Milly is my name. Milly is a retired police dog that continues to serve the community. Milly spent six years assisting Cheshire Police in locating unlawful products and apprehending crooks. Her extraordinary nose let her discover cash, drugs, and firearms, but she didn’t stop there.

She now brings joy to her new owner, Judith Hooley, who is suffering from depression.

Judith stated, “Milly has given me more than I could ever expect.”

Phantom is the name of the character. Phantom has supported Sussex Police in a number of criminal prosecutions. Phantom, a German shepherd, was born and raised as a Sussex police dog, and his keen sense of smell has benefited many crime investigations.

