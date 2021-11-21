11 Cleaning Products to Make Your Weekly Cleaning Tasks Easier

Do you know what’s incredibly popular right now? Cleaning! On TikTok and other social media platforms, the art, treatment, and all the great items that come with it have gone viral. This fad is driving many people to fall in love with something we’ve always been taught to despise. Cleaning is no longer a job; it is now fashionable, although it can still be difficult at times.

It’s time to streamline your cleaning process and remove the challenge. After all, when it comes to scrubbing grout and vacuuming carpet, we should work smarter, not harder.

Continue reading to learn about our top cleaning tools that will make your weekly cleaning routine a snap. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

1. The Pink Stuff Multi-Purpose Spray and Miracle Cleaning Paste Bundle

TikTok is a big fan of The Pink Stuff, and it’s easy to see why. The brand itself has over 92,000 reviews, with 74% of them being five stars! But it’s their best-selling Miracle Cleaning Paste and Multi-Purpose Spray Bundle that’ll make your weekly cleaning regimen a whole lot easier.

This pink one-two punch removes grit, filth, and grease from just about any surface you can think of. This includes grout, tile, countertops, stainless steel sinks, and any other bathroom surface or equipment. Furthermore, its ingredients—baking soda, quartz, sodium silicate, and soap—promise to be both pet- and vegan-friendly.

One Amazon.com reviewer said, “With a 4.5-star rating, “The best product available. I will always give this company my money!! Scrubbing is difficult for me because I have carpal tunnel syndrome. I basically sprayed and wiped everything away…!! I couldn’t believe what I was hearing!” Amazon has it for $13.99.

2. Bathroom Assistant Shine

Stop dreading the bathroom cleaning duty. And, in particular, the toilet. The Shine Bathroom Assistant takes the nasty out of cleaning’s dirtiest duty and, well, makes it simple.

How? By making it intelligent.

What could be more convenient than not having to wipe the toilet because a clever machine does it for you? Amazon Alexa is used to control this automatic toilet cleaning and maintenance system. It cleans the toilet for you when you ask it to! Each time you flush, Shine Bathroom Assistant cleans with electrolyzed water, which is more powerful than standard cleaners and even bleach.

It also has a built-in nightlight and is battery-powered, so there’s no need for a nearby outlet. This is a condensed version of the information.