11 Bands With The Most (Collective) Instagram Followers, From BTS to Coldplay

Following the completion of their final scheduled work commitments this year, K-pop sensation BTS has announced that they will take a “formal lengthy period of rest” to “re-inspired and refuel with creative energy.”

Their most recent performances were in Los Angeles, including the 2021 Jingle Ball in early December and their “Permission To Dance On Stage – LA” tour concerts at the SoFi Stadium in late November and early December.

The global K-pop band has one of the world’s largest fan following. But how many Instagram followers do BTS and other famous musicians have? We’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular band accounts on the social media network.

1. BTS has 54.5 million Instagram followers.

Since their debut in 2013, the global boy band has gained one of the highest followings on Instagram.

Within hours of the band’s temporary hiatus being announced, each member of BTS started their own Instagram account.

Each of their verified profiles had more than four million followers within hours, with BTS member V having the most at 4.5 million by 11 a.m. ET.

