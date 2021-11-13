11/12/21 Mega Millions Numbers: Did Anyone Win $53 Million?

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were 30, 32, 42, 46, and 48, with the Mega Ball number 15 and the Megaplier of 2X.

There was a top reward of $53 million up for grabs, as well as a cash option of $37.9 million. There were no top prize winners since no ticket matched all five numbers as well as the Mega Ball.

One huge winner, though, was a ticket sold in California that matched all five white balls and won $1 million. They could have doubled their money and won a $2 million prize if they had purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1.

There were also nine tickets that matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win $10,000. The Megaplier option was used on two of those tickets.

There were 209 tickets that matched four white balls to win $500, with 45 of them using the Megaplier to double their winnings.

Meanwhile, 575 tickets matched three white balls and the Mega Ball to win $200, with 135 of them getting their money back thanks to the Megaplier.

Over 382,000 winning tickets of at least $2 were sold in the November 12 drawing.

The jackpot has increased to $63 million for Tuesday’s drawing, with a $45 million cash option.

Despite the fact that there was no winner of the top prize this time, there have been some large Mega Millions winners in 2021.

Six jackpots have been won so far this year, which began with a bang on January 22 when a group of Michigan gamers won a $1.05 billion payout.

Three members of the same family from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, won $75.2 million before taxes for their winning ticket last month.

They chose the cash lump payment option for the $108 million winning ticket purchased at the Desert Martini bar, which received a $50,000 sales bonus for selling the ticket.

What to do and how to play

Mega Millions drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Five white balls are selected from a set of balls numbered 1 to 70, and one yellow Mega Ball is selected from a set of balls numbered 1 to 25.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each, but in most jurisdictions, players can add a Megaplier option for an additional dollar. This is a condensed version of the information.