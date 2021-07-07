109 Wirral roads will be fixed as part of a £4 million council programme.

Wirral Council’s Highway Maintenance Programme will focus on more than 100 routes, with work beginning this month.

Eight of them will be resurfaced, while the others will have their present road surfaces treated.

While the council insists that the borough’s roads are in good shape, this project will focus on potholes and other signs of wear and tear.

All of the repairs will be carried out in the most ecologically responsible manner feasible, according to Wirral Council.

The council’s own staff and contractors will collaborate with suppliers to cut waste and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the repairs.

It is intended that the repairs would ensure safe travel throughout the borough.

“Wirral’s road network is in generally good condition and is in the top quartile nationally,” said Simon Fox, interim assistant director for highways and infrastructure at Wirral Council.

“However, to keep it at that level, it requires ongoing investment.

“Repairing roads across the borough is critical to keeping Wirral moving – whether by bike, on foot, or in a vehicle – and our annual programme is a significant commitment to meet those expectations, keep our residents safe, and assist our borough in its post-Covid-19 economic recovery.”

The roads that will be repaired were chosen based on the findings of a condition survey.

In addition, highways inspectors, the public, and councillors’ reports were used to determine which roads would be included in the initiative.

