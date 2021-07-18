103-year-old former soldier fled Nazis who recognized his “Scouse” accent.

A 103-year-old former soldier revealed how he escaped the Nazis because one of them recognized his “Scouse” accent.

Job Witton, from Ellesmere Port, had kept his WWII service a secret for more than 60 years.

However, because he had no children of his own to pass down his story, his great-nephew, Paul Evans, 55, of Great Sutton, chose to take up the mantle.

And he learned about Job’s valiant efforts against the Nazis throughout the war, as well as his multiple escapes from the Nazis and the brave French resistance members who concealed him on his long trek back to England.

“Uncle Job’s memory is still so clear,” Paul remarked. I didn’t want his narrative to be forgotten, and I wanted to leave a detailed description for future generations of the family.

“When I asked why he had never really spoken about his experience in the war, he said it was because everyone had a tale from the war, but they only wanted to look forward, not back.

“He was one of nine children, and when the war broke out in 1939, he was 21 years old, so he was among the initial wave of soldiers.

“He served in the British Expeditionary Force’s Kings Own Regiment in the Dunkirk region of Northern France in 1940.

“He was part of the rear-guard operation that held back the approaching Germans until thousands of British soldiers were able to get off the beach and return home.”

Job was initially apprehended by Nazis while working as a nurse in a Lille hospital, when his best buddy Les Window was assassinated.

“The last time he saw Les, he was bringing a young French woman into the hospital, and his final words to him were, ‘trust you getting the lovely ones,’” Paul explained.

“When Job was apprehended at the hospital’s entrance, a German officer told him, ‘You are going to Berlin, and I am going to London.’”

During the eight-day journey to Berlin, Job managed to hide in the woods and returned to France with the help of the.