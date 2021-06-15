1,000 persons with diabetes will benefit from artificial pancreas.

The chief of the NHS has announced that 1,000 diabetes patients will be given an artificial pancreas.

Patients with type 1 diabetes will be able to use devices that continually test glucose levels and inject insulin straight to the bloodstream, automatically regulating their blood sugar levels, as part of a pilot program.

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said that a pilot of the revolutionary “closed loop technology” will assist up to 1,000 patients.

Finger prick tests should be phased out, and life-threatening hypoglycemic crises could be avoided.

This closed loop technique has the potential to make a significant change in people’s lives who have diabetes.

The device is merely “one example of a whole fizz of innovation that continues through the health service,” according to Sir Simon.

“Living with diabetes is a daily challenge for millions of people throughout England, and our closed loop technology has the potential to transform their lives,” he said.

“This innovation is a prime illustration of the NHS’s continuous advancement in modern medicine and technology in a year that marks a century since insulin was discovered – which revolutionized the world of diabetes.”

“One hundred years after the discovery of insulin, the ‘artificial pancreas’ is a potentially revolutionary advancement in the management of diabetes,” said Professor Partha Kar, NHS national specialist advisor for diabetes.

“For many years, the NHS has been at the forefront of clinical improvements in major illness care, including diabetes, allowing people to live longer and healthier lives.”

Other medical achievements in the health sector, such as new cancer therapies and medications for spinal muscular atrophy and cystic fibrosis, were also lauded by Sir Simon.

Meanwhile, he claims that other advancements make it a “realistic prospect” that HIV would be eradicated in the United States by 2030.

And “ground-breaking” drug-company partnerships could mean that the country is “well on pace to eradicate hepatitis C, well ahead of the World Health Organization’s 2030 goal.”

