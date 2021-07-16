1,000 jobs will be lost at John Lewis and Waitrose.

In their latest round of cost-cutting measures, Waitrose and John Lewis have announced the elimination of 1,000 positions.

The parent business of the two high-street behemoths is the John Lewis Partnership (JLP) group, which has informed employees that it plans to lay off about 1,000 people across its department shops and supermarkets.

The reorganization will take place as part of a shop management streamlining, according to the company.

“We have announced our plan to streamline our management structures in Waitrose and John Lewis stores, which will allow us to reinvest in what matters most to our customers,” a JLP spokeswoman stated.

JLP also stated that it will assist employees who want to stay with the company in finding other jobs, and it will try to avoid mandatory layoffs by using voluntary redundancy and severance options.

It follows a slew of recent job losses, including the closure of eight John Lewis stores earlier this year, as part of a £300 million cost-cutting plan by 2023.

There are 34 John Lewis stores and 331 Waitrose outlets in the United Kingdom.