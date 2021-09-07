1,000 Facebook employees are being paid to read ostensibly private WhatsApp messages, according to a new report.

According to a report issued on Tuesday, Facebook employs over 1,000 people who scan millions of messages on the data-encrypted WhatsApp messaging app.

The study was written by ProPublica and investigated Facebook’s administration of WhatsApp, a global messaging business with roughly two billion members that is marketed as a particularly private network.

Following Facebook’s $19 billion acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014, CEO Mark Zuckerberg guaranteed consumers that their data would be safe and unscreened by the business.

Despite his promise, according to ProPublica, Facebook has employed over 1,000 contractors in Texas, Ireland, and Singapore to comb through user content.

Zuckerberg previously stated that he planned to bring WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption to Instagram and Facebook Messenger. According to reports, the encryption renders all communications on the app unreadable until they reach their intended receivers. “No one outside of this chat, not even WhatsApp, can read or listen to them,” a flag shows on the screen before a user sends a message.

WhatsApp has also been marketed as being so secure that not even the business that owns it can read the communications. Indeed, during his testimony to the US Senate in 2018, Zuckerberg stated, “We don’t see any of the content in WhatsApp.”

Contractors are paid expressly for reading private messages, as well as seeing photographs and videos that WhatsApp users have reported as being inappropriate, according to ProPublica’s findings.

The personnel then decide whether the submitted content should be classed as fraud, illicit pornography, terrorist activity, and so on, according to the report. According to ProPublica, the contractors make their decisions in each case “usually in less than a minute.”

WhatsApp’s director of communications, Carl Woog, confirmed to ProPublica that teams of contractors comb through conversations to eliminate offensive information. Woog, on the other hand, told ProPublica that WhatsApp did not consider the contractors’ jobs as content moderators.

ProPublica also obtained a private complaint filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last year regarding how Facebook monitored user messages using outside contractors, artificial intelligence algorithms, and account information. The SEC has not taken any public action in response to the complaint, and a spokeswoman for the agency declined to comment. This is a condensed version of the information.