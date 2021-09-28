100 of the all-time ‘worst’ baby names

There’s a lot of pressure when it comes to picking a baby name.

It can be tough to come to an agreement on a name with your partner, and many people try to come up with something unique that will endure the test of time.

You’ll probably want to come up with a name that you don’t already link with someone else’s child, which might be difficult if you have a large family and group of acquaintances.

Stepmother refuses to pronounce the name of her grandson because it is “ridiculous” and “pretentious.”

All of this, combined with your own personal tastes, can leave you in a bit of a haze when it comes to naming your little one.

One thing becomes evident as you search through baby name websites, apps, books, and whatever else you can get your hands on for inspiration: there are some horrible baby names out there.

It’s one thing to choose something unusual or quirky, but some names leave you scratching your head. With that in mind, Emma’s Diary, a website that offers baby and pregnancy information to expectant mothers, has compiled a list of the 100 worst baby names.

Some of the names presented are more often linked with other goods, such as Flora, Maybelline, and Chardonnay, while others appear to be perfectly fine names but were included because of their strange spellings. There are also names on the list that are connected with songs – Alice, Alice, who the f*** is Alice – and others, like Boris, that are associated with high-profile personalities and don’t require any further explanation.

Of course, the list is meant to be amusing, and Emma’s Diary encourages parents-to-be to give their children any name they like, regardless of what others think.

What’s the oddest baby name you’ve ever heard? Tell us what you think in the comments area.

Possibly the worst names for a girl

Alexa

Aliviyah

Alice

Apple

Appaloosa

Arabella

Ahmiracle

Any

Aimee

Baby

Beberly

Blaykelee

Boomquifa

Chardonnay

Deirdre

Delilah

Elizabreath

Emmi

Ethel

Fanny

Flora

Helga

Hellzel

I’munique

Jerica

Karen

Lana

L’Oreal

Mattel

Maybelline

Mercedes

Merica

Mia

Nevaeh

North

Panthy

Phelony

Precious

Princess

Sassi

Skye

Sidero

Star

Thana

Tracey

Tomorrow is Tumorrow

Varaminta

Vejonica

Yuu

The names of the males that may have the worse names

Abaddon

Adolf

Anous

Ajax

Akuji

Arthur

Arlo

Bart