10-year-old dies of COVID-19 after being asked to walk sick students to the nurse.

According to her mother, a healthy 10-year-old girl in Suffolk died of COVID-19 after being assigned by her teacher to walk all sick pupils in the class to the nurse’s office.

Teresa Makenzie Sperry, a fifth-grader at Hillpoint Elementary School, got a headache on September 22 that lasted all weekend. On Sept. 26, the girl’s condition deteriorated when she began coughing and spitting up.

“I was attempting chest compressions… The victim’s father, Jeff Sperry, told WAVY, “I went in the room and she wasn’t breathing while I was on the phone.”

Teresa was admitted to an ICU unit at The King’s Daughters Children’s Hospital on Monday. She died just after 4.46 p.m., less than a week after she first complained of a headache.

Nicole, the 10-year-mother, old’s told the publication, “They came into the room and told me it didn’t look good, and then I watched them do chest compressions and they had a defibrillator or taking turns and trying to bring her back.” “The doctor walked in and apologized.”

Nicole believes her daughter contracted COVID-19 after her instructor, who wished to remain anonymous, assigned her to walk any sick student in class to the nurse’s office.

“Our daughter appeared to be in wonderful health. And would have stayed here if people had stopped sending their sick children to school,” Nicole commented on Facebook.

She also chastised Suffolk Public Schools Superintendent John B. Gordon III in a separate article after he disclosed Teresa’s death in a letter published Tuesday but refused to name her. Gordon, she added, had not contacted her.

“The superintendent of Suffolk public schools shared this letter with me. I’ll tell you her name. Teresa Makenzie Sperry is her name. She said, “I am her mother, and this pathetic excuse for a letter should not have been distributed without at least a phone call from him.” People are too damn selfish to care about what can happen to others, therefore my beautiful girl was taken from me.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the United States had documented 5,725,680 COVID-19 cases in children and 498 deaths as of Sept. 23.