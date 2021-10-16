10 weeks before Christmas, we went to Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Tesco, and Asda to see how they were stocked.

With only ten weeks till Christmas, we went to investigate if stock shortages caused by a scarcity of HGV drivers were affecting local businesses such as Aldi and Asda.

According to the Road Haulage Association, there is a shortfall of more than 100,000 licensed lorry drivers across the UK, which has impacted the food and beverage supply chain, as well as other retailers.

Smyths, a toy company, sent a note to consumers this week advising them to begin shopping early “to avoid disappointment.”

Before Christmas, Smyths Toys sends a warning about’some toy’ shortages.

People are starting to worry what the situation will be like as we draw closer to December 25 with only ten weeks till the big day. We visited supermarkets around Merseyside this week to assess current stock levels.

Sainsbury’s

On Thursday around 4 p.m., we went to the enormous Sainsbury’s store on East Prescot Road. There were hints that it had been a busy day, with a few sections in need of restocking, such as the cereal and pasta aisles, but they weren’t completely empty.

There were other greater gaps, which could have been caused by stock shortages. In the bottled water aisle, for example, certain brands were plentiful while others were virtually absent. It’s a good thing we all have taps.

There were also several large gaps on the bleach racks in the cleaning aisles. Aside from that, the store appeared to be well-stocked, with no evident supply shortages.

There were no shortages in the frozen aisles, no shortages in the wine and alcohol department, no shortages in the toilet paper aisles, and the aisles dedicated to Christmas sweets and toys were pleasant and full. Clothing and homeware categories had lots of goods as well.

Tesco

At around 4.30 p.m. on Thursday, we went to the Tesco Express on Lord Street in Liverpool city centre. I expected the shelves to be low on supply because the store is notorious for being packed during rush hour, when people are traveling home from work or waiting for the bus outside.

However, most things appeared to be completely stocked and organized, particularly when it came to cupboard food like.