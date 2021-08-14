10 Wayfair Products That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Home

Wayfair, you have just what I’m looking for! Wayfair can take you from drab to fab from the comfort of your own home when it comes to upgrading with some of the best-rated, most-loved products. Wayfair is a website—there are no actual stores—so all it takes is a few clicks to make a purchase that can instantly upgrade your home…and for a reasonable price.

Whether you’re looking for a newer, better, and more comfortable couch or a poolside lounger with opulent villa vibes, Wayfair has it all (and then some). Check out these 10 Wayfair items that can quickly transform your home into something worthy of a catalog. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Wayfair’s Top 10 Home Products Chelsea Symmetrical Modular Corner Sectional, 120-Inch Wide

This is a sectional, to be sure! The Chelsea 120-Inch Wide Symmetrical Modular Corner Sectional from Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe (yep, of Bachelor fame) is more of a soft, velvety island than a couch, with an incredible 4.7-star rating and more than 500 reviews. This sofa is the stuff of fantasies, since the central ottoman can be adjusted, moved, or even removed to your liking, similar to the enormous, comfortable sofa that Kim Kardashian West used to sink into on the previous few seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It’s the only couch that can fit the entire family!

Wayfair has it for $2,349.99.

Stackable Shoe Rack for 25 Pairs

The 25 Pair Stackable Shoe Rack, a fan-favorite Wayfair product among amateur home organizers, holds up to 25 pairs of shoes and has a 4.5-star rating and over 4,000 reviews. This easy-to-assemble rack is made by ClosetMaid, so you know it’s a real-deal organizing solution with plenty shoes room to handle sneakers, flats, heels, and boots. “Love this shoe rack,” commented one Wayfair.com reviewer. Because I’m a size 6, I was able to squeeze a lot of flats into the slots. On top of it, I placed another ClosetMaid piece.”

Wayfair has it for $109.22.

Timmins Reclining Acacia Double Chaise in Sand and Stable

Turn your garden into a personal retreat with the Sand and Stable Timmins Reclining Acacia Double Chaise if you’re searching for five-star, luxury hotel feelings. This. This is a condensed version of the information.