10 Sayings About Our Feathered Friends for National Pet Bird Day 2021.

Every year on September 17th, National Pet Bird Day is observed to honor the feathered creatures who bring people so much joy and companionship. This is not a federal holiday.

Spend time with these amazing creatures on National Pet Bird Day. If you don’t already have one, this could be the ideal time to get one.

According to the American Pet Products Association’s National Pet Owners Survey for 2019-2020, 5.7 million homes in the United States own a bird.

Here are some quotes for the day, courtesy of Everyday Power:

“Birds are loved by all. What natural creature is more visible to our eyes and ears, as close to us as well as everyone else on the planet, and as universal as a bird?” David Attenborough is a British broadcaster.

“If birds can glide for lengthy periods of time, why can’t I?” says the narrator.

Orville Wright was the first to invent the airplane.

“Why would you wish to crawl through life when you were born with wings?”

– Rumi

“Fine feathers aren’t the only thing that distinguishes fine birds.”

– Aesop’s Fables

“Be like a bird perched on a thin limb that bends beneath her, but she still sings away, knowing she has wings.”

Victor Hugo –

“I’d rather learn to sing from a single bird than to tell ten thousand stars not to dance.”

E. E. Cummings (E. E. Cummings) (E. E. Cummings)

“The caged bird sings with a terrifying trill, of things unknown but still desired, and his tune can be heard on a faraway hill, for the trapped bird sings of freedom.”

Maya Angelou is a poet, author, and activist.

“Like a bird, all I do is fly away. I have no idea where my soul is. “I have no idea where my house is.” Nelly Furtado (Nelly Furtado)

“The reason birds can fly and we can’t is that they have complete faith, and faith is what gives them wings.”

J.M. Barrie is a famous author who wrote a number of children’s books.

“The bird takes the risk of breaking the shell; the shell then splits open, allowing the bird to soar freely. This is the most basic success principle. You dare to dream, and you fly.” – Ayivor Israelmore