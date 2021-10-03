10 Quotes To Share With Your Boyfriend On National Boyfriend Day 2021

Every year on October 3rd, National Boyfriend Day is observed to demonstrate your love and respect for the particular man in your life.

This unofficial festival is meant to honor not only your sexual relationship, but also your friendship with a male buddy. On this day, folks exchange gifts and spend time with their boyfriends.

Celebrate National Boyfriend Day by expressing your affection, spending quality time together, and appreciating the small moments spent together.

Here are some quotes to express your feelings toward your partner, taken from Brainy Quote and Good Reads:

“I could be a Princess in my dreams, and that’s exactly what I was. I, like other small girls, believed that only a Prince could fulfill my dreams.” Loretta Young is a writer.

“Once you’ve fallen in love with someone, their scent might be extremely overpowering. Women will wear their boyfriends’ T-shirts, and men have held on to their lovers’ handkerchiefs throughout history.” Helen Fisher is an author.

“Love is contagious. Anyone, at any time, can be affected.” —Maya Angelou, author of “An Inconvenient Truth”

“You can’t hold gravity responsible for falling in love.” — Einstein, Albert

“A successful man earns more money than his wife can spend.” A successful woman is one who has the ability to locate such a man.” Lana Turner’s quote

“I believe that two people are connected at the heart, and that no matter what you do, who you are, or where you live, if two people are intended to be together, there are no limitations or barriers.” Julia Roberts (Julia Roberts)

7. “I love you not just for who you are, but also for who I am when I’m with you.”

I admire you not only for who you have been, but also for who you are becoming.

I adore you because you bring out the best in me.” Browning, Elizabeth Barrett

8. “When you kissed me, I was born.” When you left me, I died. I was only alive for a few weeks when you adored me.” Humphrey Bogart, Humphrey Bogart, Humphrey Bogart, Humph

“Absences have a positive effect on love, keeping it light and delicate.” Robert Louis Stevenson is a famous author who wrote a number of books.

10. “Love is missing someone when you’re apart, yet feeling warm within since you’re connected in spirit.” Kai Knudsen (Knudsen) (Knudsen) (K