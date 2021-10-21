10 Quotes To Share About These Creatures For National Reptile Awareness Day 2021.

Every year on Oct. 21, National Reptile Awareness Day is observed to promote reptile knowledge, conservation, and enjoyment.

When the day was first observed is unknown. Days of the Year claims that it was founded by a group of reptile enthusiasts who wanted to change the public’s perception of these scaly critters.

Here are some quotes to share on this day, courtesy of AZ Quotes:

1st “Reptiles and amphibians are sometimes stereotyped as being primitive, dull, and stupid. They can, after all, be lethally quick, breathtakingly gorgeous, shockingly affectionate, and extremely clever.” David Attenborough is a British broadcaster. 2. “Like a reptile, when you cut off its tail, it grows a new one.” – Will Christopher Baer3. – Will Christopher Baer4. – Will Christopher Baer5. “Remarkable sites are like rocky peaks; only eagles and reptiles can reach them.” Suzanne Curchod (Suzanne Curchod) 4. “The kiss began when the first male reptile licked the first female reptile, subtly hinting that she was as succulent as the little reptile he had for dinner the night before.” F. Scott Fitzgerald, “The Great Gatsby” 5. “Lizards can’t pass through walls, but if we swap the L for a W, we might be able to achieve our goal.” Michael Bassey Johnson is an American actor. 6. “Lizards have always piqued my interest. I’ve always felt a connection to them. They’re reptiles, after all. At times, I find myself like a reptile.” Johnny Depp is a well-known actor who has starred in a number of films. “I adore all kinds of animals. Fish, birds, and whales – sentient life – insects, and reptiles – fascinate me.” Nicolas Cage is an actor who has starred in a number of films. “Our brethren are the lowest animals. The lion and the tiger are among them. Because of our ignorance, we have no idea how to coexist with these bloodthirsty monsters and venomous reptiles.” Mahatma Gandhi9, Mahatma Gandhi9, Mahatma Gandhi9, Mahat “Instead of climbing a tree, I climb the door… Just to crawl while walking free… What if, beneath my skin, I’m a lizard… I’m changing the colors of the human I used to be.” Munia Khan is a ten-year-old girl from Pakistan. “When the reptile is attacked at one burrow mouth, he appears at another.” Henry David Thoreau (Henry David Thoreau)