10 Quotes to Honor Your Nana on National Gorgeous Grandma Day 2021

Every year on July 23, National Gorgeous Grandma Day is observed to commemorate and cherish the grandmothers in our life.

Although the origin of this day is unknown, Alice Solomon, who graduated from Wellesley College in 1984 at the age of 50, is credited for coining the epithet “beautiful grandma.” She coined the term “beautiful grandma” to question society’s perception of her and other ladies her age as senior citizens despite the fact that they were not grandmothers.

Here are some quotations from wow4u to share on this special day:

“Grandmothers have time to converse and make you feel important all of the time.” Catherine Pulsifer is a writer who lives in the United States.

“A grandmother is a bundle of warm hugs and fond memories. She remembers all of your achievements while forgetting all of your errors.” Barbara Cage is a writer.

“In a woman’s life, ‘Grandmother’ offers up a new world of change, difficulty, and celebration.” Jordan, Rebecca Barlow

“To all the grandmothers who strive to make the world a kinder, more tolerant, and safer place for our children. Never underestimate your significance.” Mary-Lou Rosengren is a writer who lives in New York City.

“You don’t mess with your grandmother,” I learned as a child. – The Prince of Wales

“A grandmother is a remarkable woman,” says the author. She’s a fantastic mix of friendliness and warmth, as well as laughing and love. She ignores our flaws, encourages our goals, and congratulates us on our accomplishments.” – Unknown

“Every parent understands that their children look to their grandparents for guidance and security.” — Jeremiah David

“…I really enjoyed reading about grandparents’ strength, because they’re the ones you turn to when you need unconditional love and acceptance.” — Newmark, Amy

“On this planet, my grandmother is my angel. She is always on the lookout for me, always there for me, and she loves and cares for me in a unique way. The greatest way to describe her is as an angel!” Catherine Pulsifer is a writer who lives in the United States.

“I think that God sent us Grandparents as a bequest from on high to share the joys and sorrows of life with us as extra measures of His love.” – Unidentified