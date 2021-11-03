10 Quotes To Honor The Hardworking Women On National Housewife’s Day 2021

Every year on November 3rd, National Housewife’s Day honors stay-at-home moms and homemakers.

These ladies have the most challenging job and, despite their tireless efforts, are sometimes overlooked. So, on this day, let us honor these tireless mothers and women who work around the clock.

Here are some quotes to share with housewives, courtesy of Brainy Quotes:

1. “There is no better job than being a housewife.” Celine Dion – Celine Dion – Celine Dion – Celine Di “A homemaker is just as deserving of respect as a woman who works in the marketplace. I believe that raising children is a responsibility job. In fact, I believe that being a good housewife is a lot more difficult job than going to work and being paid for it.” Betty Ford is a famous actress. 3. “Some of us don’t want to be stay-at-home moms. When you live alone, you have complete freedom to do anything you want, whenever you want. It appeals to me greatly.” Grace Slick is a writer. 4. “Being a housewife and a mother is the most important job in the world,” she says, “but if it doesn’t interest you, don’t do it; I would have made a terrible mother.” Katharine Hepburn (Katherine Hepburn, Katharine Hepburn, Kath 5. “I’m a housewife, and housework takes up far more of my time than anything else.” Annie Dillard6 is a writer who has written a number of books. “I had such lofty goals for myself. I was going to be the best mother, housewife, performer, nurse, you name it, I was going to be the best at it. And I’d never be able to live up to my own aspirations.” Ann Richards7 is a writer who lives in the United Kingdom. “If viewed solely as a job, being a housewife is a demanding, agonizing, and occasionally ungrateful job.” Phyllis McGinley, Phyllis McGinley, Phyllis McGinley, Phyllis McG “It was my main desire, not to be a dancer or a Hollywood movie star, but to be a housewife in a happy marriage,” she says. Doris Day is one of the most famous actresses in the world. “She was usually on her feet,” says the narrator. Cooking, laundry, and ironing.” Niccol Ammaniti10, Niccol Ammaniti10, Niccol Ammaniti10, Niccol Am “I enjoy being a stay-at-home mom… Laundry is one of my favorite activities. Except that I have a bit of separation anxiety, and you have to separate your laundry, so I have an issue there.” Wendy Liebman (Wendy Liebman)