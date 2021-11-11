10 Quotes To Honor Military Heroes For Veterans Day 2021

Veterans Day is observed on November 11 each year to honor military veterans who have heroically served their country.

Originally known as “Armistice Day” to honor World War I veterans, President Dwight D. Eisenhower renamed it “Veterans Day” in 1954 to honor veterans of all conflicts.

To honor those who served their country, we’ve compiled some quotes from Quote Catalog and Thought Co.:

1. “This country will only be a free country as long as it is the home of the brave.” Elmer Davis2 is a character in the film Elmer Davis. “The seed of freedom’s tree is the blood of patriots.” — Campbell, Thomas 3. “Honor to every soldier and sailor who heroically defends his country’s interests. Honor also goes to the citizen who looks after his brother in the field and contributes to the same cause as best he can.” ― President Abraham Lincoln 4. “I believe there is a higher office than president, and that office is patriot.” Gary Hart5 — “Treat your men like children, and they’ll accompany you through the deepest valleys.” Consider them your own loving sons, and they will stick by you until the end.” Sun Tzu6 is a Chinese astrologer. “At the start of a revolution, the patriot is a rare and heroic guy who is reviled and scorned. When his cause wins, the timid join him, for then being a patriot is free.” — Mark Twain (Mark Twain) (Mark Twain) (Mark Tw “Courage is a term that almost contradicts itself. It refers to a great want to live that manifests as a willingness to die.” G.K. Chesterton (G.K. Chesterton) (G.K. Chesterton) (G.K “Sir, the struggle is not won by the powerful alone; it is won by the vigilant, active, and fearless.” 9. — Patrick Henry “It is critical that we acknowledge and honor our heroes and she-roes!” — Maya Angelou, Maya Angelou, Maya Angelou, Maya Angelou “Our country owes its fallen warriors a debt that we will never be able to fully repay. But we can and must recognize their sacrifice.” ― President Barack Obama