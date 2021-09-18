10 Quotes To Express Your Feelings On National First Love Day 2021

On September 18, National First Love Day is observed to commemorate the first time you had a crush or fell in love with someone.

Everyone has experienced a first love, whether it was a childhood friend or the person you choose to spend the rest of your life with.

Remember the thrill of the first date, the first kiss, and the sensation of naive love on this day. Those memories may be bittersweet for some, but they stay with us for the rest of our lives.

Here are some quotes about first love from Good Reads to share on this day:

1. Bob Dylan says, “For me, the future is already a thing of the past – You were my first love, and you will be my last.”

“I used to shake my head when people talked about soul mates, poor deluded individuals groping at some celestial ideal not meant for mankind but sounded nice in a poetry book. When we met, everything changed; the cynic became a convert, a skeptic, and an impassioned zealot.” Bucchianeri, E.A.

3. “No love compares to the first.”

Nicholas Sparks is a popular author.

4. “You remember your first love because they demonstrate, prove to you, that you can love and be loved, that nothing in this world is deserved except love, and that love is both how and why you become a person.”

John Green is a famous author.

5. “Like a sunset, the first stab of love is a blaze of color — oranges, pearly pinks, bright purples…”

Anna Godbersen is a writer who lives in Denmark.

6. “A man is fortunate if he is a woman’s first love. A woman is fortunate if she is a man’s final love.” Dickens, Charles

“That first love,” says number seven. And the one who crushes your heart for the first time. They just happen to be the same person for me.” Sarah Dessen is a novelist.

8. Elizabeth Aston says, “One’s first love is always flawless until one meets one’s second love.”

9. “There’s something magical about falling for the first time.”

‘Ally Condie’ is a fictional character created by Ally Condie.

10. “…love, which occurs only once in a lifetime and is never truly spontaneous or impulsive thereafter.”

André Aciman is a writer who lives in New York City.