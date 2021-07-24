10 Quotes To Describe The Special Bond 2021: National Cousins Day

On July 24, National Cousins Day is observed to honor the special relationship you enjoy with your earliest family friends.

Cousins can sometimes become more like siblings and a family’s best ally.

Cousins become an important part of everyone’s lives, whether they grew up in close-knit families or only see each other once in a while. This day is an unofficial holiday with no documented origins. It is, nonetheless, vital to commemorate a particular day for cousins.

Here are some Everyday Power quotes to share with your cousins on this special occasion:

“Cousins are not strangers; they are members of our family who provide support and comfort.”

“Every guy sees a succession of grotesque caricatures of himself in his relatives, especially his cousins.”

H. L. Mencken (H. L. Mencken)

“Because we’re so close, I always contact my cousin. We’re virtually sisters, and our mothers are sisters, so we’re close.” Britney Spears (Britney Spears)

4. “Cousins are childhood acquaintances who become lifelong friends.”

– Anonymous

“Cool to behold, impossible to forget, and true to your heart,” says a cousin.

– Unknown

“We didn’t realize we were generating memories; all we knew was that we were having a good time.”

Winnie the Pooh (Winnie the Pooh)

“By blood, cousins; by choice, friends.”

– Unknown

8. “There is no barrier between relatives when it comes to love.”

– Unknown

“Other things may change us, but family is where we begin and end.”

– Brandt, Anthony

“Cousins are people who are already friends; you laugh with them and remember happy times from a young age; you argue with them but always know you love each other; they are a better thing than brothers and sisters and friends since they are all put together as one.”

Courtney Cox (Courtney Cox)