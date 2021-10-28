10 Quotes To Celebrate Everyone’s Favorite Sweet Treat on National Chocolate Day 2021.

On October 28, National Chocolate Day is observed to honor one of the world’s most delectable flavors.

The National Confectioners Association, which represents the confectionery industry, came up with the idea for the day. While many health-conscious people avoid chocolate because of its high calorie content, studies have shown that it can help people relax.

According to a 2020 analysis by Fortune Business Insights, the global cocoa and chocolate industry was valued at $44.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $61.34 billion by 2027.

Here are some quotations to read and share with all chocolate lovers, courtesy of Goodreads.

1. “Love is all you need.” However, a little chocolate now and then isn’t going to hurt.” “There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate,” says Charles M. Schulz2. Linda Grayson is a well-known author. 3. “Happiness. It might be as simple as a glass of chocolate or as complex as the human heart. “Bitter, sweet, and vibrant.” Joanne Harris is a writer. 4. “Chocolate expresses “I’m sorry” far more effectively than words.” Rachel Vincent is a writer. 5. “Many years ago, your fingers and mouth agreed that there was no need to include your brain when it came to chocolate.” – Dave Barry, no. 6 “There are conflicts everywhere – economic, political, and religious – throughout the world. As a result, chocolate is required.” Alain Ducasse (Alain Ducasse) 7. “Coffee plus chocolate—the originator of the mocha should be declared a saint.” Cherise Sinclair8 is a character in the film Cherise Sinclair. “Whenever I drank chocolate, it was always a time of confidence.” Stella Benson is a writer who lives in New York City. 9. “It’s like a box of chocolates when it comes to life. It’s impossible to predict what you’ll get.” Tom Hanks (Tom Hanks, Tom Hanks, Tom Hank 10. “Look, there’s no metaphysics like chocolates on this planet.” – Pessoa, Fernando