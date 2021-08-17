10 Quotes To Appreciate The Beauty Of Felines For National Black Cat Appreciation Day 2021

Every year on Aug. 17, National Black Cat Appreciation Day is observed to honor these special felines and dispel myths about them.

Despite their cuteness, black cats are rarely adopted and liked by people, as many people believe they bring bad luck. Make people aware of the beauty and uniqueness of black cats to commemorate this day. If you have a black cat, today is the day to shower it with extra love and attention. Adopt a black cat today if you’re a cat person.

To commemorate this day, here are some black cat quotes courtesy of AZ Quotes:

“When a black cat crosses your path, it means the animal is on its way somewhere.” Groucho Marx (grouchomarx.com)

“Finding a black cat in a dark room is the most difficult task of all, especially if there is no cat.” – Confucius

“Animals like as crows, owls, and black cats are not in any way foreboding; it is men’s superstitious attitude that is inauspicious!” Mehmet Murat Ildan, Mehmet Murat Ildan, Mehmet Murat Ildan, Me

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a black cat or a white cat; as long as it can catch mice, it’s a good cat.”

Deng Xiaoping (Deng Xiaoping)

“I’m like a Friday the 13th eclipse, with black cats and Haley’s Comet blazin’ blunts in my driveway.” – Redman

6. “Santa Claus was white, and everything bad was black,” says the narrator. The black duck was the little ugly duckling, and the black cat was the ill luck. I’m going to blackmail you if I threaten you. ‘Momma, why don’t they name it ‘whitemail’?’ I said. ‘They, too, lie.’ Muhammad Ali (Muhammad Ali)

“Watch out for the night, youngster. In the dark, all cats are black.” The Blacks: A Clown Show, Jean Genet

“A black cat will bring good fortune to its owner.” The New England Historical Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the history of New England

“The latter was a magnificently enormous and gorgeous animal, completely black and incredibly wise.” —“The Black Cat,” by Edgar Allan Poe

“Black cats bring ill luck to adversaries and good luck to friends.” —Shankar Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr