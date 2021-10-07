10 Quotes For Those Who Inspire Us To Work Harder On National Coaches Day 2021

Every year on Oct. 6, National Coaches Day honors the men and women who motivate us to work harder and achieve our goals. These individuals can be life coaches, game coaches, or anyone else who inspires us to be the best version of ourselves.

National Coaches Day was established by President Richard Nixon’s decree 4157 in 1972.

Here are some motivational quotations to share on this day, courtesy of Positive Psychology:

1. “What a personal trainer does for your health and fitness, a life coach does for the rest of your life.” Elaine MacDonald2 is a writer. “You can only receive whatever gift, lesson, or delight that moment has to offer if your attention is completely focused on it.” — Barbara de Angelis, number three “To achieve new levels of experience, you need someone with a vision of the possibilities. Someone who is brave enough to pursue his aspirations.” 4. – Les Brown “You can’t stop bad ideas from entering, but you can make sure they depart just as soon.” 5. Nkem Mpamah “When you encourage people, you’re also encouraging yourself because you’re making a commitment to their lives. Encouragement can make a big difference.” 6 – Zig Ziglar “Only when you can peer into your own heart will your vision become obvious. Whoever looks out the window dreams; whoever looks inside the window awakens.” — Carl Jung (n.d.) “The greatest achievement is to be yourself in a world that is continually attempting to mold you into something else.” Ralph Waldo Emerson was a poet who lived in the United States. 8. “It won’t alter you unless it challenges you.” – Fred DeVito nnnnnnnnnnnnnnn “Being ourselves sometimes necessitates summoning the strength to stand alone, completely alone.” Brené Brown is one of the most well-known women in the world. “Anyone who enjoys isolation is either a wild beast or a deity.” – Aristotle