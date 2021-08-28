10 Quotes For Our Animal Companions on Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day.

The annual Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day is held on Aug. 28 to honor dogs who have passed away.

It’s always devastating and tough to cope with the death of a cherished pet, whether it’s the family dog, a cat, or the chirpy birds. These wonderful animals become members of our family and provide joy to our lives. On this day, think on the animal companions you had in the past.

Author Deborah Barnes started the day as a way for individuals to share their memories of dogs they have lost.

On this day, I’ve prepared a list of pet quotes from Brainy Quotes to offer.

“Animals are dependable, and many are full of love. They are faithful to their emotions, predictable in their actions, thankful, and loyal. People have to live up to high standards.” – Montapert, Alfred A.

“Dogs are the most amazing creatures; they give unconditional love,” says the author. They serve as a role model for me in terms of living.” Gilda Radner (Gilda Radner, Gilda Radner, Gild

“I’ve never been bitten by a dog. “We are only humans.” Marilyn Monroe said it best:

“I can be content just watching my cats.” Paula Cole (Paula Cole)

“The best thing about having a dog is that you can make a fool of yourself with him and he will not only not chastise you, but he will also make a fool of himself.” – Butler, Samuel

“Pets help us to become more human. They remind us that we have a duty and responsibility to protect, nurture, and care for all living things.” — Cromwell, James

“A part of one’s soul remains unawakened until one has loved an animal.” – France, Anatole

“Losing a pet can be more devastating than losing a human because you weren’t pretending to love it in the case of the pet.” Amy Sedaris is a writer who is well-known for her comedic work.

“It’s tough to comprehend why people fail to recognize that pets are gifts to humanity.” Linda Blair –