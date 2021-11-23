10 Quotes For All Coffee Lovers on National Espresso Day 2021.

Espresso became popular in the twentieth century as people became more accustomed to a fast-paced lifestyle with little time to spare.

In Italian, the phrase literally means “fast in time.”

Because of the widespread popularity of this coffee, November 23 is designated as National Espresso Day in the United States.

Here are some statements from AZ Quotes to share with all coffee lovers on this special day.

1. “Like tasting a fine wine or admiring a masterpiece, drinking espresso is an artistic experience.”

Andrea Illy2 is a writer who lives in the United States. “Espresso is the definitive expression of coffee.” — Ernesto Illy, number three “The voodoo priest and all his drugs paled in comparison to espresso, cappuccino, and mocha, which are powerful than all the world’s faiths together, and possibly stronger than the human soul itself.” – Helprin, Mark4. “Coffee is one of my favorite beverages. Just for the energy, I enjoy a noon espresso on set.” Carrie Brownstein is a writer who lives in New York City. “The coffee arrived, and the espresso was superb, like an aromatic electric fence,” says the narrator. Ben Aaronovitch6 is a writer and director who has worked on a number of films. “Breakfast in the morning is something I despise. I’m drinking a double-espresso cappuccino but don’t have any food.” Wolfgang Puck7 is a well-known chef and restaurateur. “To espresso or latte, that is the question…whether white mocha is nicer on the palate than plain…or whether to take a cup to go. Or a mug to keep, or additional cream, or nothing at all, and by rejecting the limitless options, one might put a stop to one’s misery.” – Jasper Fforde8. – Jasper Fforde8. – Jasper Fforde “What champagne is to France, espresso is to Italy.” – Charles Maurice de Talleyrand (Charles Maurice de Talleyrand) (Charles Maurice de Talley “The magic of espresso is that it just takes 50 beans to make it.” Andrea Illy is a ten-year-old girl from Italy. “I bought an espresso machine and a coffee machine, and I make them every day.” — Hikaru Utada