10 of the Best Calming Products for Your Anxious Dog

Any medical issues, as well as any adjustments or supplement additions to your pet’s health plan, should be discussed with your veterinarian.

After one of the most stressful years in history, it’s reasonable to assume that the majority of us are still hurting from the worldwide health crisis caused by the coronavirus. Did you realize that your pets are included in this? Our canine companions are just as tense as we are! In fact, by 2020, 21% of dog owners will have purchased CBD supplements.

It’s no coincidence that our dogs are tense!

Anxiety in Dogs: 10 Products to Help

When you take dogs out of their homes or their routine changes, they experience more stress and anxiety, according to the pet firm Trusted Housesitters. Shuffle through a pet-friendly playlist (music has been scientifically demonstrated to reduce the vibratory rate of dogs). You can also groom your dog every night before bedtime to calm them down.

There are a few wonderful anti-anxiety pet products that can treat your dog’s problems as well.

Continue reading to learn about ten things that can help your dog feel less anxious. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Dog Anxiety Solution Thundershirt Heather Gray

You’ve probably heard of the Thundershirt! This novel wearable anxiety treatment takes a page from the classic swaddling book for newborns. It reduces the fear and worry of dogs by using compression and wrapping techniques. The Thundershirt is constructed of lightweight cloth that delivers enough moderate, even, and steady pressure to develop feelings of safety in your doggo. It is adjustable and available in several sizes so that all dogs can benefit.

If you apply it to your pet shortly before a rainstorm or before getting in the car, you’ll feel a calming effect almost instantly.

Purchase for $39.95 at Petco.

Calming Diffuser Kit by ThunderEase

ThunderEase Calming Diffuser Kit is a novel approach to “treat” your dog’s anxiety symptoms from the same business that created the original Thundershirt. It’s all because to their favorite sense—smell!

The ThunderEase Calming Diffuser Kit plugs in and releases pheromones gradually to calm barking, frightened, or nervous dogs. It can be used for a variety of purposes, including relaxing dogs when visitors arrive or introducing your pet to a new house. This is a condensed version of the information.