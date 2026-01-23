10 of London’s Greatest Lost Pubs and the Stories Behind Them

London’s iconic pub scene is rapidly disappearing, with closures across the capital continuing to escalate. As more than 2,000 pubs are expected to shut their doors in 2026, these once cherished venues are becoming increasingly rare. A new book titled London’s Lost Pubs looks at some of the most beloved watering holes that are now just a memory, preserving their legacies before they are completely forgotten. Below are ten of the city’s most iconic lost pubs, each with its own fascinating story.

Legendary Venues, Vanished from the Map

The London Palladium of Late-Night Drag in Camden stood as a landmark for drag performances since the 1750s. Known for its eclectic mix of acts, it gained notoriety by the 1990s for offering some of the finest drag shows in the city. Despite efforts to preserve its legacy, the pub closed its doors in 2015 but was successfully listed as an Asset of Community Value. A campaign to reopen this historic venue is set to bear fruit later this year.

The Britannia Tap in south London, once dubbed the smallest pub in the city, with a bar area of just 200 square feet, sparked public fascination when it was first mentioned. Its small size made it a point of curiosity for many Londoners, but in 1969, the owners expanded to accommodate growing interest. Although it closed in 2011, its legacy as a curiosity piece remains an integral part of London’s pub history. It was eventually converted into housing.

The Bree Louise in Euston became a symbol of resistance during the controversial HS2 transport project. Despite the pub being threatened with closure due to its location within the HS2 redevelopment zone, owners Craig and Karen Douglas fought to save it, even taking the issue to Parliament. Unfortunately, the battle was lost, and the Bree Louise closed in January 2018.

Another well-known venue, the Castle in Farringdon, was a favourite of Charles Dickens, who reportedly enjoyed the pub’s famous “red hot” chops. This iconic site was damaged during the Blitz, but was rebuilt in 1964. Despite a redesign in the 1960s, it eventually closed in 2000 and was converted into flats, though its name remains on the side of the building as a faint reminder of its storied past.

In the early 2000s, the Courtyard in Hackney, a Grade II listed Edwardian building, was a hotbed for secret gigs, hosting iconic performances from Robert Plant and Paul Young. With a beer garden large enough to hold over 100 people, the venue was also known for its ‘bring your own burger’ concept. Despite its popularity, the pub closed in 2020 and was converted into a different restaurant.

From Boxing Gyms to Vietnamese Restaurants

The Old Kent Road Pub is remembered for hosting some of the most memorable moments in boxing history. In the 1960s, it served as a gym for legendary boxers such as Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. Despite its fame, the pub closed in the early 2010s and is now home to a Vietnamese restaurant, erasing a key piece of London’s sporting legacy.

Similarly, the Two Puddings in the East End was a popular haunt for locals and celebrities alike. Known for its colourful tales of local villains and police officers drinking side by side, the pub’s story was immortalised in a book written by Eddie Johnson, one of its former landlords. After he sold it in 2000, the pub closed for good, but its memories live on in the pages of Johnson’s book.

At the turn of the millennium, the Mirror Tavern, located near the Daily and Sunday Mirror offices, was a hub for journalists. Known for its eccentric characters, including playwright Keith Waterhouse, the pub’s quirky reputation was solidified when Waterhouse joked about putting the landlady’s chihuahua into a sandwich. After it closed, the pub became just another part of London’s pub lore.

As London’s pubs continue to face an uncertain future, the legacies of these lost venues remind us of a time when these spaces were more than just places to grab a drink—they were integral to the city’s cultural and social fabric. With many of these pubs now repurposed for new uses, their stories remain an indelible part of London’s rich history.