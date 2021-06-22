10 of Liverpool’s favorite bars that no longer exist but once served final orders

Who knows how many pubs have come and gone in Liverpool over the years?

It’s difficult to keep track in a city that is always changing and moving. Liverpool is known for its nightlife and has hosted a number of famous bars over the years.

Many have been rebranded or refurbished, and new management has taken over and brought them back to life.

However, there are far too many that have been demolished, and we will never be able to enter them again.

Some have been replaced by restaurant franchises and student housing, while others have fallen into disrepair – and some have left no trace at all.

We’ve compiled a list of ten beloved former Liverpool bars that are no longer in operation.

Dingle’s Wellington

After re-opening The Florrie nearby in January 2013, Prince Charles famously enjoyed half a Guinness at this bar on Mill Street in Dingle.

The structure has been transformed into apartments.

The Berkley Arms is a pub in Berkley, England.

Upper Stanhope Street was the location of this bar, which closed in 1982.

The area is still a parking lot.

The White House

This former Berry Street pub is probably better known as the building Banksy adorned with a giant rat.

It appeared on the corner of Duke Street and Berry Street in 2004 as part of the Biennial arts festival. The building was later turned into restaurant Petit Cafe du Coin.

Eagle & Child

East Prescot Road the Eagle & Child pub closed in the mid-1990s, after a major disturbance and three arson attacks.

A McDonalds restaurant now stands on the site.

Legs of Man

This famous pub stood next to the Empire Theatre and, despite fierce opposition, was demolished in 1999 to make way for an extension to the theatre.

The Leather Bottle

The Leather Bottle in Halewood was on Leathers Lane and closed in 2006.

The space is now part of Halewood shopping and bus terminus.

The King Edward

The King Edward pub off Leeds Street and Great Howard Street in Liverpool city centre was demolished in 2007 to make way for a proposed skyscraper.

While many designs were submitted, the project never actually got underway.

The Griffin

The pub. Summary ends.