10 Love Quotes To Share With Your Partner For National Couples Day 2021.

Every year on August 18, National Couples Day is observed to honor love and togetherness. This day is dedicated to expressing your love for your lover or doing something special for them.

Do everything it takes to make you and your lover a great match on this day.

Cook a romantic meal together, spend precious time together, celebrate your love on social media with a couple’s post, or simply be next to one other.

National Couples Day is not a federally recognized holiday.

Here are some quotes to express feelings of love and appreciation, courtesy of Good Reads.

“Even when you’re at the darkest, most confused period of your life, you can’t control who you fall in love with. You don’t fall in love with someone just because they’re entertaining. It just occurs.” ― Actress Kirsten Dunst

“Love is made up of two bodies inhabited by a single soul.” — Philosopher Aristotle

“Immature love declares, ‘I love you because I require you.’ “I need you because I love you,” mature love states. Psychologist Erich Fromm

“The most important lesson you will ever learn is to love and be loved in return.” — Eden Ahbez, “Nature Boy” song

“But, my God, when the boy grins, it’s just beautiful.” — Anna Nalick, songwriter and vocalist

“You can’t hold gravity responsible for falling in love.” Theoretical scientist Albert Einstein

“Unhappy marriages are caused by a lack of friendship, not a lack of love.” Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche

“The truth is that everyone is going to hurt you; all you have to do is figure out which ones are worth suffering for.” – Jamaican reggae singer Bob Marley

“Absences have a positive effect on love, keeping it light and delicate.” — Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson

“Love is contagious. Anyone, at any time, can be affected.”” ― Maya Angelou, civil rights activist and poet