10 Inspiring Quotes to Make You Appreciate Your Parents on National Parents’ Day 2021

Every year on the fourth Sunday in July, National Parents’ Day is observed to honor the significant responsibilities that parents play in our lives. The date for this year’s celebration is July 25.

Mothers are honored in May, and fathers are honored in June. This day is a blend of the two, allowing us to appreciate them as a pair. After President Bill Clinton signed a Congressional Resolution into law in 1994, National Parents’ Day was established.

Here are a few quotes from Everyday Power to share on this special day:

“Until we become parents ourselves, we never know what it’s like to be loved by a parent.” Henry Ward Beecher was an Englishman who lived in the 18th century.

“Let parents leave their children the spirit of reverence, not wealth.” – Plato

“When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know you’re seeing at the purest love this planet has to offer.” Mitch Albom is a baseball player who plays for the New York Yankees.

“There are no words to describe the force, beauty, valor, and majesty of a mother’s love. It does not shrink where man cowers, but becomes stronger where man faints, and sends the light of its quenchless fidelity like a star over the wastelands of earthly fortunes.” Chapin, Edwin Hubbell

“We may not be able to prepare our children for the future, but we can at least prepare them for the present.” – FDR (Franklin Delano Roosevelt)

“No matter how many times a parent’s love is divided, it remains whole.” – Brault, Robert

“A few minutes of a father’s time each day is the best inheritance a parent can give his children.” – Battista, O. A.

8. “Children start off loving their parents; as they get older, they criticize them; and occasionally, they forgive them.” Oscar Wilde was a writer who lived in the early twentieth century.

9. “Your parents give you your life first, and then they try to give you their life second.” Chuck Palahniuk is a well-known author.

10. “You must raise children yourself to realize your parents’ love.” – Proverb from China