10 Inspiring Quotes To Honor Your Working Parents on National Working Parents Day 2021

Every year on September 16, National Working Parents Day honors parents who work hard to provide for their families.

Although the origins of Working Parents Day are unknown, it is important to recognize the efforts of fathers and mothers who manage both the home and the workplace.

According to the National Day Calendar, roughly 61 percent of households with children have both parents working outside the home, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

They frequently neglect to spend meaningful time with their loved ones.

Here are some motivational quotations to share on this day, courtesy of Community Today and With Love Becca:

“Being a mother made me a better worker because seeing my daughters every night reminded me of why I was working. And being a professional made me a better mother since I was demonstrating for my daughters how to follow their ambitions by achieving mine.” — First Lady Michelle Obama

“I believe every working mother feels the same way. You spend long periods of time thinking to yourself, “This is impossible—oh, this is impossible.” Then you just keep pushing and going, and you do the seemingly impossible.” Tina Fey is a comedian who is well-known for her comedic work.

“Parents are children’s ultimate role models. Every single word, gesture, and action has an impact. The parent has the greatest influence on a child than any other individual or outside force.” Bob Keeshan (Bob Keeshan)

“Our parents are deserving of our regard and respect because they gave us life. Beyond that, they virtually invariably made incalculable sacrifices as they cared for and nourished us throughout our childhood, provided us with the needs of existence, and nursed us through physical ailments and the emotional demands of adolescence.” Benson, Ezra Taft

“We should pursue our aspirations without apology, but it’s frightening. Whether you want to work or not, you must do something that will make you a more complete person. It is necessary for you to love yourself.” Catherine Reitman is a writer who lives in New York City.

“The worst thing we can do as women is not stand up for one another, and this is something we can practice every day, no matter where we are or what we do — women standing up for one another, choosing to defend and celebrate one another rather than competing or criticizing one another.”

Amal Clooney, Amal Clooney, Amal Clooney, Amal Clooney

“Courage isn’t developed by being joyful every day. We. Brief News from Washington Newsday.