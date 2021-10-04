10 Funny Quotes To Raise A Toast To The Beverage On National Vodka Day 2021

Every year on October 4th, National Vodka Day is observed to honor the popular alcoholic beverage that is used in a variety of cocktails and mixed drinks.

In the United States, drinks labeled as vodka must have a minimum alcohol concentration of 30%.

According to Liquor Pie, this day was founded in 2009 by a man named Nir Knaan. According to the website, vodka is lighter than water and was once used to produce explosives in the fifteenth century. This beverage can also be made into aftershave.

Raise a glass with your loved ones on this special day and share some of these amusing remarks, courtesy of Wise Sayings:

“In life, there are no absolutes; only vodka.” Mick Jagger, Rolling Stones

“Vodka is a misleading beverage. You can’t smell it, and you can’t taste it.” Dylan Moran –

“By the time we reach forty, we only have four taste buds left: one for vodka, one for wine, one for cheese, and one for chocolate.” Gina Barreca (Gina Barreca)

“Vodka is bland when consumed, but it is unforgettable when consumed.” Garrison Keillor (Garrison Keillor)

“If wine is a fruit, vodka must be a vegetable,” says the author. Jann Arden, Jann Arden, Jann Arden, Jann Arden

“We drank our coffee in the traditional Russian manner. That is to say, we drank vodka before and after it.” — Sington, Philip

“Smoothness is a major aspect in the vodka category, and our vodka possesses smoothness.” — Zoeller, Fuzzy

“Vodka has no effect on back discomfort. It does, however, divert your attention away from it.” — Zoeller, Fuzzy

“Vodka is a fantastic beverage. You can drink a lot of it without getting hungover as you would if you drank one of the brown liquors like whiskey or anything similar. It’s a fantastic cocktail to pair with appetizers.” Gary Shteyngart (Gary Shteyngart)

“A Russian’s affinity with a bottle of vodka is almost mystical.” Richard Owen is an author.