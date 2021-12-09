10 Examples of How People With Money Have It Easier Than Those Without.

When asked what is the most important thing in the world to them, some respond with love, while others respond with family.

Sure, we require all of these things, but money is the one item we cannot function without. People require money for a variety of reasons, including basic necessities such as food and water, as well as to enjoy a little more of life by traveling and celebrating milestones.

Those with more money have access to luxury items from all over the world, whereas those with the bare minimum must save every cent simply to get by each day.

Here are several examples of people living in poverty or just scraping by on a basic income who are sharing how life is actually more expensive for the poor than it is for the wealthy, and some of them are quite tragic.

1. “An excellent example is not having in-home laundry.

Assume that doing your laundry each week costs you $4. (which I think is very cheap). You’ll have spent over $1000 on laundry in five years. You can acquire an excellent washing machine for $1000 that will last you 5 years, then another 5 years, and possibly a lot longer. And that’s before you factor in the time you’ll save washing laundry at home or any transportation expenditures.” Ladis Wascheharuum2. “I’ve never been able to afford regular dental maintenance, so now I’m forking over thousands of dollars to remedy everything that was left undone.” dayoldhotwing3. “Debt. Basically, if you’re poor, you’ll need to borrow money to either buy a house or buy food, and the debt will become larger and larger over time.” bunyivonscweets4. “Mental well-being. Or, more precisely, stress. You’ll be worried about the future all of the time, making decisions based on your poverty so that it doesn’t negatively impact your circumstances.” lawlietxx5. “It’s difficult to go to and from work.” You can’t afford to live close to work because you’re poor, therefore you’ll have a lengthier commute. But you can’t afford to own and operate a reliable vehicle, so you drive a beater that breaks down frequently and gets bad gas mileage.” “Shoes,” says YankeeScourge6. You need decent shoes for work, but you can’t afford them, so you settle for mediocre footwear that breaks after three months. In a year, you’ve spent more money on four pairs of mediocre shoes than you would have on one pair of excellent shoes. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.