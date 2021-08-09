10 Amazing Quotes To Encourage People To Read On National Book Lovers Day

Every year on August 9, National Book Lovers Day is observed in the United States to encourage bibliophiles to locate a good book and a quiet place to read.

Book lovers can forget about their troubles on this special day and immerse themselves in the world of their choice. They can also go to their favorite bookstores to look for new titles to add to their increasing book collection or simply to find new spots to relax and read.

They can, of course, give books to their friends and loved ones who share their interests. Bibliophiles can use this method to urge others to fall in love with the printed word and discover the magical world of reading. Here are ten excellent reading quotations to further encourage them. (Photo courtesy of Celadon Books)