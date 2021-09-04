10 adorable Liverpool cafes with delectable coffee and cake

Liverpool is well-known for its excellent cafes, bars, and restaurants.

There are many of fantastic places to visit in Liverpool, and there’s no better location to get your caffeine fix than one of the city’s cafés.

There’s a lot to pick from, including one-of-a-kind sweet delicacies and unusual coffee flavors available all throughout town.

This weekend, the GOOD Market will make its debut at PINS social club.

There are a variety of coffee shops to choose from, whether you want one with a view of Liverpool’s historic waterfront or one on your walk along Bold Street.

We’ve picked up 10 of the loveliest cafés selling lovely delights across Liverpool city centre to help you locate your new coffee place.

Instagram: Lucy In The Sky

Lucy In The Sky, a trendy cafe on Exchange Street in the city center, catches your eye as soon as you turn the corner. It’s difficult to overlook the venue’s pastel-colored outside seating area and neon lighting, not to mention the floor-to-ceiling glass doors adorned with local artist Lewis Mcvey’s (@dutchie.art) work.

The cafe’s food is as stunning as its elegant surroundings, with everything from nibbles to full courses on offer. Large coffees are matched with delectable pastries, or choose from one of the cafe’s specials, which are displayed on a board outside.

Lucy In The Sky, one of Liverpool’s cutest cafés, is the ideal peaceful coffee location for dining in or taking away. Monday through Friday from 8.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m.

L2 3PQ, 2 Exchange Street East.

Deli Paolo & Donato

Paolo & Donato’s, an Italian cafe in the heart of the city, is always worth a visit. Paolo & Donato’s is sure to impress, whether you’re looking for iced coffee, fresh juice, or a normal latte.

The cafe’s massive glass counter showcases all of the day’s freshly prepared goodies, including a large selection of sweet desserts. Traditional pastries and cakes, as well as delectable fruit tarts, small cheesecakes, and genuine Italian gelato, are available.

The venue’s second counter is stocked with savory fare such as freshly baked pizza and sausage. “The summary has come to an end.”