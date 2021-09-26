10 Adorable Dog Costumes for Halloween.

When it comes to Halloween costumes, there are three major types: funny, scary, and, of course, cute. Halloween dog costumes, on the other hand, are always charming in our opinion.

What’s not to love about a dog dressed as a Starbucks coffee cup, a princess, or a Care Bear?

Continue reading for a list of ten outrageously adorable dog Halloween costumes for 2021. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Illusion Costume of a Bootique Gnome Sweet Gnome Dog

This garden gnome Halloween costume perfectly portrays your pet’s wacky nature for the often mischievous doggo. The image of two gnomes sharing a flower pot is created by this delightfully gorgeous costume, which has a red back and a blue-and-green front. The adorable catch is that your fur-baby takes on the look of one of the gnomes.

Petco has these for $21.99.

Dewback Pet Rider Dog Costume from Star Wars

May the force be with you—and your dog as well. A one-piece jumpsuit with a detachable hood is included in this Star Wars dog Halloween costume. A stormtrooper “ride” along your dog’s back to make it even better. Your pet will get all the attention when trick-or-treating, which is a great choice for people celebrating Halloween in chilly areas.

Target has it for $23.99.

Woopie Cushion in Pet Costume

Woop de doo! Here’s a dog Halloween costume that’ll make you say “woop de doo!” As you and your dog travel around the neighborhood or even open the front door for trick-or-treaters, the Pet Costume Woopie Cushion is sure to get some chuckles. After all, what’s not to love about a walking woopie cushion?!

Walmart has it for $13.49.

Rubies’ Disney Cinderella Dog Costume

If the shoe fits, that is! With this wig and Cinderella-inspired clothing, you can make your dog’s fantasies come true. Isn’t a puppy princess the cutest thing ever?! This costume is not just a sure-fire winner in any Halloween costume contest for dogs, but it also makes for an Instagram-worthy photo.

BaxterBoo has it for $23.97.

Thrills and chills are two words that come to mind when thinking about this movie. Halloween Costumes for Dogs and Cats as Mailmen

Thrills and chills are two words that come to mind when thinking about this movie. Halloween Costumes for Dogs and Cats as Mailmen

Thrills and Chills are two words that come to mind while thinking about the thrills and chills that With faux paws, a cap, and a plastic box, the Mailman Pet Costume may appear difficult, but it's simple to put on and take off your pet. It has a great fit (due to an elastic waistband).