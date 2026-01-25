£1 Million Putney Bridge Junction Overhaul Criticized as a “Disaster”

A £1 million redesign of the road junctions near Putney Bridge has been slammed by local residents and businesses, who claim the changes have worsened traffic congestion rather than improving it. The overhaul, aimed at prioritizing pedestrians and cyclists, has instead left local roads gridlocked, with residents now describing it as a “disaster.”

Residents Speak Out

The redesign, which was completed in late 2024 by Wandsworth Council, impacted the junctions of Putney High Street, Putney Bridge Road, and Lower Richmond Road. Although the scheme intended to ease traffic flow, many locals argue it has had the opposite effect, funneling more vehicles onto smaller side streets and increasing delays. The congestion, residents say, has made their daily routines more stressful, with some even avoiding the area altogether.

Kieren McCarthy, a local resident, expressed frustration, stating that rather than alleviating traffic, the changes had exacerbated the situation. “It’s an absolute disaster. It caused havoc from day one,” he said. “Rather than things getting better, they got worse. Now the question is whether all the fixes they are making will even work.”

The scheme, which was initially proposed under the Conservative administration and adopted by Labour in 2022, has been plagued by issues from the start. Data used to model the redesign was collected during the tail end of the Covid-19 lockdown, and the project was based on the assumption that Hammersmith Bridge would reopen to traffic by 2026—a timeline that now appears overly optimistic. Meanwhile, the changes, including new bus lanes, cycle lanes, and altered traffic signals, have led to unexpected delays.

According to a council report, an independent review acknowledged that the redesign has created congestion, which left Wandsworth Council “extremely concerned.” This report also revealed that the council had already spent an additional £100,000 on top of the original £835,000 budget to address the problems, and further adjustments costing £250,000 are planned.

Locals have voiced their displeasure, citing the impact on their daily lives. “People are late for work and school. Elderly people don’t want to leave the house,” said McCarthy. The situation has sparked residents to form an action group, demanding the council take responsibility for what they see as a poorly executed project.

Business Impact

The redesign has also had a negative effect on businesses in the area. Graham Morrow, who runs a shop on Putney High Street, said customer traffic had dropped by 25% compared to the previous year due to the increased congestion. “People just don’t want to come to Putney anymore,” he said. “It’s a nightmare to drive here, and parking is a hassle. Other places don’t have these issues.”

Despite the priority given to cyclists, Morrow observed that many cyclists are ignoring the new bike lanes and running red lights, further complicating the flow of traffic.

In response, Wandsworth Council has begun implementing minor adjustments to the redesign, such as altering traffic light timings and increasing space for vehicles behind stationary buses. However, locals remain skeptical about the effectiveness of these changes. “It’s frustrating because it’s affecting people’s daily lives,” said McCarthy. “If it doesn’t work, we’ll be asking, ‘Why did you spend all that time making small changes when the junction design was clearly a failure?’”

Wandsworth Council continues to work with Transport for London (TfL) to address the issue, with more significant changes on the horizon, including reviewing bus stop locations and modifying lanes to reduce delays. However, residents like McCarthy fear these measures will not go far enough to solve the underlying problems.

A spokesperson from Wandsworth Council assured residents that feedback is being taken seriously, and further improvements will be made to mitigate congestion. “We will continue to assess and improve the situation,” they said. TfL echoed this sentiment, emphasizing their commitment to supporting the council in making the area’s transport system more efficient.