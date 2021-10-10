1 Dead, 14 Injured in Overnight Mass Shooting in Minnesota: ‘Hellish Situation’

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a mass shooting occurred in St. Paul, Minnesota. A young woman was killed and at least 14 others were injured in the incident, which occurred at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar and culinary establishment.

When officers got on the scene, a lady in her 20s was found dead, according to St. Paul Police spokesperson Steve Linders. The other 14 wounded were sent to neighbouring hospitals and are expected to make a full recovery. At this moment, none of the victims’ names have been released to the public.

Linders used strong language to characterize the aftermath of the incident, calling it “hellish” and “nothing short of a catastrophe.” He speculated that because of the magnitude of the violence, there may be more victims who have yet to come forward. While officials arrived, good Samaritans on the site reportedly treated the injured individuals.

“Gunshot wound victims were lying in the street outside the bar, on the sidewalk outside the bar, and on the floor inside the bar,” Linders said.

Because there were so many 911 calls, some had to be redirected to other agencies in the area, including Metro Transit Police, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, and Maplewood police. In calls made shortly after the shooting, some callers were said to have “frantically begged for help.”

Linders described the situation as “nothing short of a tragedy.” “We had folks out on a Saturday night in the city of St. Paul, having a fantastic time. And then there were those who decided to pull weapons with a callous disregard for human life, pulling the trigger over and over again. And it all came to a tragic end. Our hearts ache for the young woman who died, as well as her family and friends. And for everyone else in the bar.” The shooting inquiry is still in its early stages. According to preliminary information, authorities have not detained any suspects, and numerous shooters are suspected to have been involved. There have been no motives established.

On Sunday morning, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter issued a comment on the incident via Twitter.