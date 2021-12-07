1/6 Rioter Who Said She’d Stay Out of Jail Because She’s ‘White’ Now Plans to ‘Detox’ in Prison

Jenna Ryan, a January 6 insurrectionist, is scheduled to report to prison in January, but she plans to use the prison as a makeshift spa, according to a video she shared on social media on Sunday.

Ryan previously made national headlines after being arrested for breaking into the Capitol building, but she claimed she would not serve time in prison because she was white, tweeting in March that she had been released from prison “Sorry for raining on your hater parade, but I have blonde hair, white skin, a great job, and a bright future. There was nothing wrong with me.” However, this was not the case, as she was sentenced to 60 days in prison for “parading, picketing, and protesting.” Ryan, a Texas-based real estate salesperson and self-described life coach, declared in a TikTok video that she would utilize her prison term to improve her health.

“The only positive aspect of having to go to prison that I can see is that I’ll be able to work out a lot and do a lot of yoga and detox,” Ryan added. “I also can’t eat since the food is bad and there isn’t any. So I’m hoping they have some protein shakes and protein bars because you don’t want to eat green bologna, which is what they have to eat.” “So I’m going to end up losing weight in prison,” she said, “maybe, I’ll finally get down to my optimum weight because I won’t be able to drink or eat.”

Ryan also claimed that she would be able to lose weight in prison since she would not have access to as much junk food.

“I won’t be able to eat silly things like chips and all the other stuff I eat occasionally,” she continued. “I can get down to, you know, 140 pounds in two months, so it will be worth going to prison for 60 days if I do that.” “So you have to see the positive side of everything!” After it was found that Ryan went to Washington, D.C., in a private plane, the circumstances surrounding her involvement in the attack became a media sensation.

