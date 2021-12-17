1/6 Rioter Thomas Caldwell, who used to work for the FBI, told the crowd to “Hang the Traitors,” according to the Department of Justice.

According to court files unsealed Thursday by the US Department of Justice, a rioter who used to work for the FBI allegedly incited the crowd on January 6 by ordering them to “hang the traitors” (DOJ).

For his role in the incident at the United States Capitol, Thomas Caldwell, 65, of Virginia, faces felony conspiracy and obstruction charges. Caldwell is a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government group, and some believe he was one of the attack’s leaders in the Capitol that day.

Caldwell is apparently referred to within the Oath Keepers as “Commander Tom.” Caldwell is a former Navy officer who previously worked for the FBI and had “top secret” security clearance at one point.

Previously undisclosed details about Caldwell’s activities on January 6 were revealed in DOJ documents, including purported statements he made about his actions during the riot. While the DOJ did not specify who these statements were for, Caldwell is said to have submitted them electronically.

“Then [former Vice President]Pence f****d us,” she said. “Wr [sic]had over a million people [sic]here…so I grabbed my American flag and screamed, ‘Let’s seize the stupid capitol,'” according to one of Caldwell’s claimed utterances. “So people started rushing forward and mounting the scaffolding outside, so I screamed, ‘Let’s raid the place and hang the traitors,'” she added. Caldwell said, “Everyone thought that was a fantastic idea, so we did.”

“The individuals in front of me broke through the doors and began fighting with the pigs who had broken and fled,” it went on. “Then we began grabbing cops’ riot shields and hurling fire extinguishers through windows.” It was a fantastic experience.” Caldwell sought to buy a camouflaged shotgun in the months leading up to the insurgency, according to a recent court filing. During the raid, he reportedly discussed where to stay in Washington, D.C., informing another Oath Keeper that a nearby hotel “is in an excellent location and would allow us to hunt at night if we wanted to.”

Caldwell and his defense team, despite the DOJ’s evidence against him, continue to defend his innocence. Caldwell “is adamant that,” his attorney, David Fischer, told The Washington Newsday in March. This is a condensed version of the information.