1/6 Rioter is accused of bringing a loaded gun to the Capitol and filing a false report that he lost it in a casino.

Despite submitting a police report indicating that the pistol had been stolen at an Ohio casino, a suspected rioter allegedly took a loaded gun to the Capitol on January 6 and left it there.

Mark Andrew Mazza, 56, of Indiana, was arrested and accused with illegally possessing a handgun on Capitol grounds, among other offenses, for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot.

Mazza was said to have carried a Taurus revolver to the Capitol on the day of the insurgency, loaded with three shotgun shells and two hollow-point bullets, according to investigators.

According to them, the gun dropped from Mazza’s waistband as he fled the riot as police used pepper spray on the throng. The gun was discovered near the Capitol’s West Front Terrace area around 2:30 p.m. on January 6, according to the Indianapolis Star.

On January 8, Mazza allegedly submitted a fraudulent police complaint claiming the gun was taken from his car when he was at the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati, Ohio. He informed authorities he reported the gun stolen because he was afraid Antifa (anti-fascist protestors) would find it and use it to commit atrocities.

Despite conservative assertions that Antifa provocateurs infiltrated the riot to incite violence, FBI Assistant Director Steven D’Antuono stated that the FBI has found “no indication” to substantiate such claims.

According to court records, video footage showed Mazza holding the federal building’s doors open so that other rioters could enter. He also allegedly threw a baton at cops in the video and said, “This is the f***ing house we live in. This is our home.” Mazza’s name appeared on the gun’s registration. Authorities rushed in to arrest Mazza after recognizing him in video footage. Mazza is said to have assured his family that if officials arrived to his house to arrest him, he would cheerfully surrender.

He informed his children, “They can have me.” “Because I could be remembered as a hero.” Mazza is also charged with civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, in addition to the gun accusation.

The unrest on January 6 resulted in the deaths of five persons and the injuries of over 140 police personnel. A shattered spine, a missing eye, missing fingers, brain damage, and many cases of were among the police injuries. This is a condensed version of the information.