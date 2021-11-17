1/6 Rioter Charged with Tasing Police Officer Fanone claims that his rights were not properly read to him.

A man suspected of tasing Washington, D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone during the Capitol riot is attempting to have his filmed statement to the FBI dismissed, claiming that his rights were not given to him correctly.

According to The Huffington Post, Daniel Rodriguez’s lawyers requested to have his statement thrown out on Tuesday because their client was exposed to “coercive questioning.” Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia did not issue a final judgement but looked unconvinced by the defense arguments, implying that if the case goes to trial, she would allow the majority of Rodriguez’s taped FBI statement to be entered.

Although the defendant’s declaration on tasing and more occurred afterwards, Jackson did suggest that a short section of the footage shot before Rodriguez was read his rights would not be admissible during the prospective trial. According to a transcript of the statement, investigators questioned Rodriguez about whether he had recently been exposed to COVID-19 before the interrogation, and the defendant admonished himself for being “so weak” for sobbing.

During the segment of the video that is likely to be admissible, Rodriguez appears to clearly acknowledge to tasing Fanone. He also blamed conspiracy theorist and podcast host Alex Jones with radicalizing him to “fight” for former President Donald Trump’s baseless allegations of major election fraud, calling himself a “f***ing piece of sh*t” for doing so.

“I’m not sure. I’m a knucklehead, “When FBI officials questioned why he tased Fanone, Rodriguez said. “Sorry for the inconvenience. I’m not sure. He’s a human being with children who isn’t a nasty person. He sounds like he’s just going through the motions of his job, and I’m an a**hole.” Later, he continued, “I’m not sure why I tased him in the first place. When you do anything, you think to yourself, “Oh my god, why did I do that?” I’d gotten caught up in the moment and hadn’t given it much thought. I didn’t consider him or his family, or what would happen to him. I should’ve shielded him and put an end to the situation.” Fanone had a heart attack and died as a result. This is a condensed version of the information.