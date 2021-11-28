1/6 Panel Decision on Mark Meadows’ Criminal Contempt Charges Is Likely This Week: Schiff

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows defied a subpoena by failing to appear before the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, according to California Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff. Meadows defied a subpoena by failing to appear before the committee earlier this month.

“I believe we’ll make a decision this week on our course of conduct with that specific witness [Mark Meadows] and possibly others,” Schiff said on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

“We’re moving quickly with anyone who obstructs the committee, and that was clearly the case with Mr. Bannon, and it will be the case with Mr. Meadows and Mr. Clark or anyone else,” said Schiff, who is on the committee that meets on January 6.

Steve Bannon, Trump’s former adviser, was indicted on November 12 for refusing to attend for a deposition over the insurgency after he refused to comply with a congressional subpoena. In addition, he was charged with refusing to disclose papers to the committee.

Former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino Jr. and former Pentagon Chief of Staff Kash Patel were among the ex-Trump officials summoned to testify by the committee.

Former Trump officials, including Meadows and Bannon, have been chastised by Schiff for refusing to comply with subpoenas and acting as if “they’re above the law.”

“Bannon did what he did because it was the only thing that would work for four years. They may conduct Republican Party conventions on White House grounds, fire inspector generals, and retaliate against whistleblowers, to name a few possibilities “During an appearance on NBC News’ Meet the Press earlier this month, Schiff stated.

On Sunday, the California Democrat also stated that the committee intends to hold public hearings “soon” to ensure that Americans are informed in real time as the probe progresses.

According to the lawmaker, the January 6 committee is currently investigating former President Donald Trump’s full role on the day of the Capitol attack.

Some of the concerns the committee is trying to address, according to Schiff, revolve around whether the former president was aware of the planned violence on January 6 and how it was funded. The committee is also looking into whether or not the. This is a condensed version of the information.