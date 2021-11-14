1/6 Defendants to Subpoenas Former Trump Administration Aide: We’ll ‘Wait It Out’ Until the Midterms.

According to a former Trump administration adviser, Trump administration officials who disobeyed subpoenas issued by the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol disturbance are trying to postpone until the November elections, when Republicans expect to take control of Congress.

While former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump strategist Steve Bannon recently ignored subpoenas from the select committee, Olivia Troye, an ex-aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, made that accusation during an appearance on MSNBC.

She claimed that officials of the Trump administration have previously employed similar tactic.

“I believe that.”