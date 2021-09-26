£1.25 million penthouse residence with a view of the sea.

In one of Merseyside’s most sought-after districts, a “spectacular” penthouse flat has come on the market.

The three-bedroom property on Crosby’s Hall Road West spans two floors and is now on the market for £1.25 million.

Entwistle Green, the estate agency, are “delighted to present” the “amazing property,” which they describe as one of Liverpool’s “most unusual properties.”

A roof terrace with “amazing views,” a mezzanine, and a fully equipped bar are among the highlights.

The bottom level features a central corridor that leads to the master bedroom, which is located to the left.

To the left of the ground floor is a downstairs toilet and a utility room, as well as a walk-in dressing room and a “his and hers” en-suite.

The home’s large kitchen, dining, and living room are in the center of the floor, with views of the sea.

The remaining two en-suite bedrooms in the house are likewise on the ground floor.

On the upper floor, there is a fully equipped mezzanine bar with “amazing” views.

Viewings are “strongly advised” to appreciate the lifestyle on offer, according to the estate brokers.

The property also offers the advantage of being chain-free.

“Entwistle Green are happy to introduce to the market this outstanding property,” says the Rightmove advert.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of Liverpool’s most remarkable residences. Viewings are strongly advised in order to fully appreciate the lifestyle on offer.

“The property briefly consists of a big master bedroom with a walk-in closet and his and hers en-suites, as well as two further bedrooms, each of which have en-suites.

“The living quarters are light, airy, and open plan, with a fully equipped kitchen, a lounge space, and a glass stair case leading to the mezzanine bar with spectacular views.

“The golf course and expansive views of Crosby Beach from the top terrace are spectacular, and the area is ideal for hosting. Finally, there is a guest WC and a utility room on the premises.

“Located in Blundellsands’ most prestigious area.

"Located in Blundellsands' most prestigious area.

The championship West Lancs Golf Club, Blundellsands Key Park, and the Tennis Club are all within walking distance. Crosby hamlet has a range of independent stores, bars, and restaurants, as well as the award-winning Crosby Beach."