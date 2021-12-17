£1.2 million property on a street where Premier League footballers have previously resided.

In Merseyside, a millionaire property has become available in an area known for Premier League footballers and celebrities.

The five-bedroom home is located within a short distance from Victoria Road in Formby, which is renowned as’millionaire’s row’ due to its high-end homes.

It is tucked on its own private plot on Timms Lane, with a gated entry and secluded back garden.

Timms Lane and the nearby Victoria Road residential neighborhoods have been known to house LFC and EFC players and coaching staff in the past.

While estate agencies have previously stated that players and management staff have rented on the block, they have remained tight-lipped about who exactly calls these houses ‘home.’

The house was developed and built by a group of developers who have more than 40 other houses in the area.

They’re known for paying ‘excellent attention to detail’ and’recognizing excellence,’ and they’re described as ‘understanding their art.’

The house is listed with Stephanie Macnab for £1,200,000 due to its location and size.

According to Rightmove, the average price of a property in Freshfield over the last year was £429,461.

The majority of the transactions in the region were detached homes, with an average sale price of £484,072. Terraced properties sold for £279,167 on average, while semi-detached homes sold for £386,304.

In the last 12 months, sold prices were 4% lower than the previous year and 1% higher than the 2018 peak of £425,159.

The ground level of the house is centered around a magnificent corridor and staircase, according to images on Rightmove.

There’s a ‘elegant’ kitchen, dining room, and sitting space with views of the backyard.

However, there is a separate lounge room as well as a snug or study for additional relaxing options.

All five bedrooms are on the first floor, with three having their own en-suite baths and two sharing a Jack and Jill en-suite.

There’s a gated driveaway out front with plenty of room for a few cars to park off the road.

In the back garden, there is a patio and lawn space, as well as a gazebo with a hot tub.

“Are you looking for something special?” asks Stephanie Macnab in her ad. What about a sleek and contemporary home? “Well, look no further; we’ve found the perfect property.” “The summary comes to an end.”